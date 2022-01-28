Technology

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G receives Android 12 update in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Jan 28, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

Samsung releases One UI 4.0 update for Galaxy A52s 5G in India (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has started releasing the new Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings quick access to the pop-up window, adjustable picture-in-picture window, enhanced edge panel as well as improved search for file manager and messages apps. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level to January 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy A52s 5G was launched last year with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and has now started receiving the One UI 4.0 update in India and Europe.

Samsung has been releasing the latest Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for its mid-range and budget-range smartphones, becoming one of the first tech giants to roll out the new firmware even to its affordable handsets.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in India carries version number A528BXXU1BUL7 and weighs 2.2GB in size. It is being released in a staged manner via the OTA method. To manually check, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP67-rated body, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White color options.

Information It has a 64MP main camera

The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Under the hood It is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset

The Galaxy A52s 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 12-based One UI 4.0. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.