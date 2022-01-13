OnePlus 9RT tipped to debut in India at Rs. 43,000

OnePlus 9RT tipped to debut in India at Rs. 43,000

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 13, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 9RT's pricing details and availability in India tipped

OnePlus is all set to launch its 9RT model in India tomorrow i.e. January 14. Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked that the handset will arrive in the country in two color options and two storage variants with a starting price-tag of Rs. 42,999. Brar has also claimed that the device will go on sale from January 17 onwards via Amazon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 9RT was first announced in China in October last year, where it had received great customer response and registered CNY 100 million sales revenue within five minutes of its first sale.

As compared to the OnePlus 9, the 9RT offers a slightly larger display, different cameras, and a new ColorOS interface.

In India, it will compete against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Design and display The phone has a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus 9RT features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. In India, it will be offered in Silver and Black color options.

Information It sports a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals It boots ColorOS 12 based on Android 11

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9RT will cost Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It is tipped to go on sale starting January 17 via Amazon during the Great Republic Day sale.