HONOR Magic V foldable tipped to get 120Hz main screen

Dec 30, 2021

HONOR Magic V will support 66W fast-charging

HONOR is expected to launch its Magic V foldable phone in China in January 2022. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed a few specifications of the device. As per the tip-off, it will feature a 120Hz main display, Android 12 support, and 66W fast-charging. Previous teasers have already revealed an inward folding design with a curvature on the right edge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

HONOR Magic V is touted to be the company's first foldable flagship smartphone. It is also expected to be the first foldable device to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Magic V is likely to be priced aggressively and will offer competition to the Galaxy Z Fold3, OPPO Find N, Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD, and Huawei Mate X2.

Design and display There will be a 90Hz outer display

The HONOR Magic V will have an inward folding design with a right-aligned punch-hole in the main screen. The external display will have a slight curve on the right side and a punch-hole cut-out in the middle of the display. Though the screen sizes are unknown, the main foldable display and the outer display will offer a 120Hz and 90Hz refresh rate, respectively.

Information It will get dual selfie cameras

The HONOR Magic V will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and two other lenses. For selfies, there will be two snappers, the details of which are unknown as of now.

Internals It will boot Magic UI based on Android 12

The HONOR Magic V will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based Magic UI's latest version and support 66W fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

HONOR will announce the official pricing information of the upcoming Magic V at the time of launch, which is expected to take place next month. However, considering its specifications and features, it may be priced at around CNY 8,500 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).