Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's Geekbench listing reveals Android 12 support

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 12:45 am

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G spotted on Geekbench

Samsung's next A-series smartphone, the A53 5G, has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its specifications. As per the listing, it has model number SM-A536U and will come with either a Dimensity 900 chipset or an Exynos 1200 processor, Android 12, and 6GB of RAM. Other highlights may include an AMOLED display and quad rear cameras. Here are more details.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. The platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously to generate an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. As per the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has scored a single-core score of 686 and a multi-core score of 1,874.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The latest Geekbench listing reveals a high-end 5G-ready processor and the latest Android version to be offered with the Galaxy A53 5G handset. It also indicates an imminent launch. The phone will be Samsung's next addition to the portfolio of 5G A-series handsets and will compete against models such as OnePlus Nord, Realme GT Master Edition, and iQOO Z5.

Design and display The device might sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will feature a water-resistant built with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a protruding rectangular camera unit. The device is rumored to sport a 6.52-inch AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, refresh rate of 120Hz, and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information There could be a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will likely offer a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP secondary sensor, a 5MP tertiary lens, and another 2MP camera. On the front, it will get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals A 4,500mAh battery is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G may draw power from a Dimensity 900/Exynos 1200 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based One UI 4 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be announced at the time of launch. However, considering its specifications and features, it could cost around Rs. 25,000.