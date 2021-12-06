Technology OnePlus 10 series to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Published on Dec 06, 2021, 04:43 pm

OnePlus 10 series to feature Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC (Photo source: @OnLeaks via Zouton)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its new 10 and 10 Pro smartphones in China in February 2022 and globally in March or April. In the latest development, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau (via Weibo) has confirmed that the brand's next-generation flagships i.e. the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro will arrive as the brand's new flagship smartphones. Out of the two, the 10 Pro has leaked extensively in the past. It will have a premium build quality, a redesigned camera module, and Qualcomm's top-tier chipset. The 10 Pro will rival other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphones like Moto Edge X30, Xiaomi 12, and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Design and display The phone will flaunt an LTPO AMOLED display

OnePlus 10 Pro's leaked render (Picture courtesy: @OnLeaks)

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device is said to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. On the rear, there will be a square camera module which will wrap over and blend with the side frame.

Information It will be equipped with a 50MP ultra-wide lens

The OnePlus 10 Pro is said to sport a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with 3.3x optical and up to 30x digital zoom support. Up front, there might be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals It will boot OxygenOS 12 based on Android 11

The OnePlus 10 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OnePlus 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus 10 series will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen next year. However, considering the OnePlus 10 Pro's leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 65,000.