Technology Moto G31's first sale in India today at 12pm

Moto G31's first sale in India today at 12pm

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 11:43 am

Moto G31 will be available via Flipkart (Photo credit: Motorola India)

Motorola's latest affordable Moto G31 smartphone is all set to go on its first sale in India today from 12pm onwards. It will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart with a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,999. As for the highlights, the handset comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Moto G31 is the latest addition to Motorola's affordable G series of smartphones in India. It offers an impressive set of specifications and features, including an upgraded 50MP 'Quad Function' camera, the company's proprietary ThinkShield security solution, an AMOLED display, and a mid-range processor. In India, it will compete against the Redmi Note 11T 5G and Samsung Galaxy M32 4G, among others.

Design and display The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Moto G31 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, a water-repellent plastic body, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a vertically-aligned triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Meteorite Gray and Baby Blue color options.

Information It sports a 13MP selfie camera

The Moto G31 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto G31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Moto G31: Pricing and availability

The Moto G31 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart from 12pm onwards. Flipkart is offering a 10% discount on Canara Bank debit and credit card transactions and up to 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.