Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 29, 2021, 02:29 pm

Moto G31 launched in India

Motorola has launched its new budget-range smartphone, the Moto G31, in India. The handset carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 12,999 and will go on sale from December 6 onwards. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Moto G31 is Motorola's latest affordable offering in India with an impressive set of specifications. It offers the company's proprietary ThinkShield security solution and a '50MP Quad Function camera,' which is an upgrade from the 48MP main sensor available on the global variant of G31. It will rival against the upcoming Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone in India.

Design and display

The phone has an AMOLED display

The Moto G31 features a water-repellent body, a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, dual microphones, a bottom-firing speaker with Dolby Atmos support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 88.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Baby Blue and Mineral Gray color options.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Moto G31 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 OS

The Moto G31 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11 OS and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G31: Pricing and availability

The Moto G31 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB version. The handset will go on sale starting December 6 via Flipkart.