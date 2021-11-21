Moto G71, G51, and G31 to debut in India soon

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 21, 2021, 01:52 pm

New Motorola G-series smartphones headed to India soon

A couple of days back, Motorola launched a new range of G-series smartphones in Europe. In the latest development, three of these models, including the Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31, have received the BIS certification, confirming their imminent launch in India. The handsets come with a punch-hole design, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The new Motorola smartphones offer some high-end features, like an AMOLED display or a 120Hz screen, up to 50MP main cameras, and mid-tier processors, all at an affordable price-point. With these specifications, the handsets will compete against the mid-range offerings of some of the well-known brands such as Realme, OnePlus, and Samsung in India.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

The three Moto G-series smartphones feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a water-repellent back panel. The Moto G71 and Moto G31 bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, whereas the Moto G51 has a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The G71 has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, while the G51 and G31 offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

They sport an 8MP ultra-wide lens

The Moto G71 and Moto G51 are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The G31 has a similar camera arrangement but with a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor. The G71 has a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper while both G51 and G31 have a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

They run on Android 11 OS

The Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31 are powered by Snapdragon 695 5G, Snapdragon 480+ 5G, and MediaTek Helio G85 processors, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. They boot Android 11 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto G71 offers 30W fast-charging support. The trio also offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

How much do they cost?

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto G71, Moto G51, and Moto G31 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, the handsets start at €300 (Rs. 25,155), €230 (Rs. 19,285), and €200 (Rs. 16,770), respectively.