Motorola launches five new smartphones, including 'flagship killer' Moto G200

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 19, 2021, 12:45 am

Moto G200 launched in Europe with Snapdragon 888+ chipset

Expanding its portfolio of smartphones, Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched five new G-series handsets in Europe. The line-up includes the Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41, and Moto G31. The devices offer a Full-HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 OS support. Motorola has also promised one year OS update for all the handsets. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Motorola's latest smartphones offer some high-end features at an affordable price-point, especially the Moto G200 model. It offers a top-tier Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 108MP main camera, and a high refresh rate display. And all that at $450, makes it a solid "flagship killer." The other handsets are also packed with some good features to attract buyers looking for budget-friendly smartphones.

Phone #1

Moto G200 starts at €450 (Rs. 37,900)

Moto G200's rear camera supports 8K video recording

The Moto G200 has an IP52-rated body and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It flaunts a 144Hz, 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with HDR10 support. It boasts a 108MP triple rear camera module and a 16MP selfie snapper. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Phone #2

Moto G71 is priced at €300 (Rs. 25,300)

The Moto G71 features a punch-hole design, an IP52-rated build quality, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x400 pixels) AMOLED screen, a 50MP triple rear camera module, and a 16MP front camera. The device is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Phone #3

Moto G51 arrives in Europe at €230 (Rs. 19,400)

Moto G51 is loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage

The Moto G51, which had debuted in China earlier this month, has a punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It offers a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 13MP selfie shooter. The triple rear camera setup is headlined by a 50MP lens. It is backed by a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset and a 5,000mAh battery.

Phone #4

Moto G41 starts at €250 (Rs. 21,000)

The Moto G41 has a center-aligned punch-hole design, a water-repellent back panel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It packs a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen, a 48MP triple rear camera unit, and a 13MP selfie camera. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Phone #5

Moto G31 is priced at €200 (Rs. 16,850)

Moto G31 will be launched in India as well

The Moto G31 also offers a punch-hole design, a prominent bottom bezel, an IPX2-rated build quality, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, and a 13MP selfie snapper. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.