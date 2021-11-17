Moto G200 revealed in new renders; specifications also tipped

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 17, 2021, 12:51 pm

Moto G200 rumored to debut in December

Motorola will launch two new flagship smartphones next month, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed. One of the models will be Moto G200 with a Snapdragon 888+ chipset while the other will be backed by the next-generation Snapdragon flagship processor. Separately, TechnikNews has shared renders of the G200, revealing its design and color variants. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Moto G100

The Moto G200 will likely be the next flagship model from the Lenovo-owned company. It might as well accompany the Moto Edge 30 Ultra next month in China. The G200 will come as a successor to the G100 and is expected to be priced aggressively to take on upcoming rivals like the Xiaomi 12, OnePlus 10, and Samsung Galaxy S22.

Design and display

The phone will boast a 144Hz screen

According to the renders, Moto G200 will feature a centrally-positioned punch-hole design and a noticeable bezel on the bottom. It may have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will reportedly sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available in two color variants.

Information

It will flaunt a 108MP rear camera setup

The Moto G200 will bear a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary shooter, a 13MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will come loaded with 8GB of RAM

The Moto G200 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G200: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability information of Moto G200 is not known. However, it is tipped to cost less than other flagships and may be priced at around Rs. 40,000.