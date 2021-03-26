-
Moto G100, with 90Hz screen and dual selfie cameras, launchedLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 11:34 am
-
As an addition to its G series of smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G100 model. It comes as a rebranded version of Motorola Edge S.
The handset carries a price-tag of Є499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and features two front cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
It sports a Full-HD+ LCD screen
-
The Moto G100 has a water-repellent body with a dual punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.
It is offered in Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean, and Slate Gray color options.
-
Information
The smartphone has a 64MP main camera
-
The Moto G100 is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a ToF sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP and 8MP dual-lens setup.
-
Internals
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11
-
The Moto G100 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MY UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.
The device offers a "Ready For" platform which provides a desktop-like interface when connected to a monitor or TV.
-
Information
Moto G100: Pricing and availability
-
Motorola has launched the Moto G100 at a price of Є499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the solo 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is currently up for grabs in Europe and select Latin American markets.
-
What works and what doesn'tMoto G100Our RatingPros:Smooth screen with a 90Hz refresh rateLatest Android versionReliable battery with fast-charging support5G supportCons:Lacks official IP rating for water resistanceNot handy; heavy-weight