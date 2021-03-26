Last updated on Mar 26, 2021, 11:34 am

As an addition to its G series of smartphones, Motorola has launched the Moto G100 model. It comes as a rebranded version of Motorola Edge S. The handset carries a price-tag of Є499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and features two front cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It sports a Full-HD+ LCD screen

The Moto G100 has a water-repellent body with a dual punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It is offered in Iridescent Sky, Iridescent Ocean, and Slate Gray color options.

Information The smartphone has a 64MP main camera

The Moto G100 is equipped with a quad rear camera module including a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a ToF sensor. Up front, there is a 16MP and 8MP dual-lens setup.

Internals Under the hood, it runs on Android 11

The Moto G100 draws power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based MY UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. The device offers a "Ready For" platform which provides a desktop-like interface when connected to a monitor or TV.

Information Moto G100: Pricing and availability

Motorola has launched the Moto G100 at a price of Є499.99 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the solo 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is currently up for grabs in Europe and select Latin American markets.