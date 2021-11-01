Vivo V23e fully revealed in leaked hands-on video

Vivo V23e's specifications revealed via leaked video

Vivo is expected to launch its new V-series smartphone, the V23e, in the coming days. According to tipster @Chunvn8888, Vivo Vietnam "will train the sellers about the phone" next week. An unboxing video of the handset has also leaked online, revealing full specifications and features, including a waterdrop-notch design, triple rear cameras, and a glass back panel. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 6.52-inch screen is expected

Vivo V23e will feature a glass-plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. There will be a volume button and power key on the right side. The device shall bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 412ppi.

It will get a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V23e will offer a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 50MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone may support 44W fast-charging

The Vivo V23e will be powered by a 5G-ready processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V23e: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V23e is tipped to be priced at VND 10,000,000 (roughly Rs. 32,700). However, the official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of launch which is expected to happen in early November.