Published on Nov 01, 2021

Xiaomi has introduced its latest smart band, the Redmi Smart Band Pro, as a successor to Redmi Smart Band. The tech brand has also launched the Redmi Watch 2 Lite as a toned-down version of the Watch 2 which went official in China this week. Both the devices have a water-resistant built and offer heart rate as well as SpO2 monitoring.

Design

They have a 5ATM water resistance

Redmi Smart Band Pro Redmi Watch 2 Lite

Redmi Smart Band Pro features a black-colored body with a rectangular 1.47-inch (194x368 pixels) curved AMOLED touch display that has a pixel density of 282ppi and up to 450-nits of brightness. The Watch 2 Lite sports a square-shaped dial with a same- or contrast-colored band and a 1.55-inch (320x360 pixels) TFT LCD screen. Both the wearables offer 5ATM water resistance.

Information

They provide 14 days of usage on a single charge

The Redmi Smart Band Pro packs an Apollo 3.5 processor, paired with a 200mAh battery, while the Watch 2 Lite houses a 262mAh battery. They have a battery life of up to 14 days and support Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with compatible devices.

Highlights

Both the wearables come with Find My Phone feature

The Redmi Smart Band Pro and Watch 2 Lite come with 110+ fitness modes, including up to 17 professional modes. They also offer heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, stress and sleep tracking, as well as menstrual cycle tracking. The wearables have a music control function, weather forecast, idle alerts, the Find My Phone feature, and relay notifications for incoming calls.

Information

Redmi Smart Band Pro and Watch 2 Lite: Pricing, availability

The pricing and availability details of the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Watch 2 Lite are yet to be announced. They are expected to go on sale in Europe in the coming weeks.