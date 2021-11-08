Pixel 6 is reportedly dialing phantom calls to random contacts

Google Pixel 6 is placing random calls to those on the contact list

Since its launch, Google's Pixel 6 series has been in the headlines for its new design and impressive specifications. However, things took a turn when users started reporting display flickering issues with the Pixel 6 Pro model. And now, the devices are placing phone calls to random contacts, sometimes while the owners were asleep. Google is yet to comment on this new issue.

What is happening?

Multiple users on Reddit have reported that their Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro smartphones have been making phone calls to random contacts. One theory that's doing the rounds is that the Google Assistant is misinterpreting noises and activating calls. However, this does not match the case where the phone was either in a silent environment, locked, or while the owner was asleep.

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, aluminium frames, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the latter flaunts a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Google Pixel 6 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.85) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. The Pixel 6 Pro has a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. For selfies, they have 8MP (f/2.0) and 11.1MP (f/2.2) cameras, respectively.

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro draw power from a custom Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They pack a 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging support and run on Android 12 OS. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.