Motorola has launched a new G-series smartphone, the Moto G51, in China. It succeeds the Moto G50 model which was announced earlier this year. Priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500), the handset comes with a 120Hz HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, virtual RAM support, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The phone has a 240Hz touch sampling rate

The Moto G51 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also gets Dolby audio support.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Moto G51 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 13MP front-facing camera.

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The Moto G51 draws power from a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 3GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based My UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G51: Pricing and availability

The Moto G51 is priced at CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 17,500) for the 8GB/128GB solo model. The handset is currently up for grabs in China. Details regarding its availability in India or other markets are not known as of now.