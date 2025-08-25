Delhi CM's attacker initially wanted to target Supreme Court: Reports

The man who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last week had planned to use a knife on her, India Today reported. The accused, Rajesh Sakriya, had initially intended to target the Supreme Court but changed his mind after seeing heavy security. He then turned his attention toward Gupta's residence in Shalimar Bagh, where a Jan Sunwai (public hearing) was scheduled.

Plan He threw away the knife at Civil Lines Investigators say that he threw away the knife at Civil Lines after seeing increased security, but he was still able to get inside without a weapon and get close enough to attack Gupta. He then allegedly slapped Gupta, pushed her, and yanked her hair Sakriya told police that he attended the chief minister's Jan Sunwai function to address the issue of stray dogs, traveling to Delhi from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on August 19.

Criminal record Criminal history of the accused Sakriya, an autorickshaw driver from Rajkot, has a criminal record dating back to 2017. His offenses include assault and illegal liquor possession. He was also externed under Section 56 of the Bombay Police Act in 2021 for his involvement in illicit liquor smuggling. After the attack on Gupta, authorities arrested his associate Tahseen Syed from Rajkot on Sunday.