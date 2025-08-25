Next Article
Drones from Pakistan spotted over Indian territory in Poonch
Indian security forces kicked off a search in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district after spotting around half-a-dozen drones from Pakistan flying over the LoC late Sunday night.
The drones hovered briefly over Balakote, Langote, and Gursai nallah in the Mendhar sector before heading back across the border—likely on a surveillance mission.
Area was cordoned off to check for any illegal drops
At dawn, teams cordoned off the area to check if any weapons or narcotics were dropped—a real concern with these cross-border drone incidents.
This isn't new: back in February 2024, police even offered a ₹3 lakh reward for tips about illegal drone drops.
It's just another reminder of how important quick action and constant vigilance are along the border.