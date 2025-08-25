Dam overflow causes huge crater in Sawai Madhopur; villages submerged

Rajasthan 's Sawai Madhopur district is reeling under severe flooding after the Surwal Dam overflowed due to incessant rainfall. The deluge has resulted in a massive land collapse, creating a large crater and submerging several villages. Entire settlements such as Surwal, Dhanoli, Gogor, Jadavata, Shesha, and Machhipura are now underwater, with hundreds of homes inundated.

Twitter Post Sawai Madhopur: Land caves in #WATCH | Rajasthan: A big portion of land caves in due to heavy rainfall in Sawai Madhopur. pic.twitter.com/fUzz8GTdht — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Evacuations underway Relief operations hampered The flooding has forced mass evacuations, with many residents taking refuge on rooftops. Essential supplies like food and drinking water are running critically low. Relief operations are being severely hampered as key roads and infrastructure have been washed away or remain impassable. The Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway is now underwater, only allowing tractors and trolleys to pass through the submerged roadway.

Widespread impact Situation in neighboring districts The devastation isn't limited to Sawai Madhopur. Tonk district's Kalipaltan, Chatra Khatik, Kafila Bazar, Panch Batti, Dhannatlai, and Kachahari Road areas have also witnessed severe waterlogging and infrastructural damage. In Dausa district, continuous rainfall has turned roads in low-lying areas into rivers. Entire neighborhoods are submerged, and government offices are flooded. The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely waterlogged, cutting off access to several colonies.

Damage assessment Officials directed to focus on drainage, relief measures Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited the affected areas and acknowledged the unprecedented destruction caused by the rainfall. He said, "There has never been such large extent of rainfall in Sawai Madhopur...and water submerged dozens of villages." MP Harish Chandra Meena also inspected affected zones and directed officials to focus on drainage and relief measures. Those who have suffered losses will be compensated according to official criteria.