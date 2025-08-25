Dam overflow causes huge crater in Sawai Madhopur; villages submerged
What's the story
Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district is reeling under severe flooding after the Surwal Dam overflowed due to incessant rainfall. The deluge has resulted in a massive land collapse, creating a large crater and submerging several villages. Entire settlements such as Surwal, Dhanoli, Gogor, Jadavata, Shesha, and Machhipura are now underwater, with hundreds of homes inundated.
Twitter Post
Sawai Madhopur: Land caves in
#WATCH | Rajasthan: A big portion of land caves in due to heavy rainfall in Sawai Madhopur. pic.twitter.com/fUzz8GTdht— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025
Evacuations underway
Relief operations hampered
The flooding has forced mass evacuations, with many residents taking refuge on rooftops. Essential supplies like food and drinking water are running critically low. Relief operations are being severely hampered as key roads and infrastructure have been washed away or remain impassable. The Lalsot-Kota Mega Highway is now underwater, only allowing tractors and trolleys to pass through the submerged roadway.
Widespread impact
Situation in neighboring districts
The devastation isn't limited to Sawai Madhopur. Tonk district's Kalipaltan, Chatra Khatik, Kafila Bazar, Panch Batti, Dhannatlai, and Kachahari Road areas have also witnessed severe waterlogging and infrastructural damage. In Dausa district, continuous rainfall has turned roads in low-lying areas into rivers. Entire neighborhoods are submerged, and government offices are flooded. The service lane along Jaipur Road is completely waterlogged, cutting off access to several colonies.
Damage assessment
Officials directed to focus on drainage, relief measures
Rajasthan minister Kirodi Lal Meena visited the affected areas and acknowledged the unprecedented destruction caused by the rainfall. He said, "There has never been such large extent of rainfall in Sawai Madhopur...and water submerged dozens of villages." MP Harish Chandra Meena also inspected affected zones and directed officials to focus on drainage and relief measures. Those who have suffered losses will be compensated according to official criteria.
Weather alert
Rambagh wall part collapses
In a separate incident, part of the Rambagh wall near Jwala Mata Temple collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Authorities have suspended elephant rides at Amer Fort as a precautionary measure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more heavy rainfall in the coming days and advised residents to remain cautious.