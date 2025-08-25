Noida dowry death case: Victim's brother-in-law arrested 

The Noida Police have made a third arrest in the alleged dowry-related murder of Nikki Bhatti. Her brother-in-law, Rohit Bhatti, was taken into custody on Monday. He was caught near the Sirsa toll in Haryana. Earlier, Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhatti, and mother-in-law, Daya, were arrested in connection with the case. Vipin's father, Satyavir, remains at large.

Case background Nikki was beaten up by husband, mother-in-law The incident occurred on August 21 when Nikki was allegedly beaten up by her husband and mother-in-law. Her sister Kanchan, who is married to Rohit, tried to intervene but was also assaulted. According to reports, Vipin poured a flammable liquid on Nikki and set her ablaze. Horrifying videos shared by Kanchan show Vipin and Daya physically assaulting Nikki. Another video shows Nikki in flames walking down a staircase, while another shows her sitting on the floor with significant burn injuries.

Aftermath Vipin shot in leg during police encounter Nikki later succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. On Sunday, Vipin tried to flee while in custody, prompting police to open fire. He was shot in the leg and is currently undergoing treatment. "He snatched a cop's pistol and opened fire," a senior cop said. Speaking from his hospital bed, Vipin showed "no remorse" and said, "Fights happen between husband and wife." He denied killing Nikki and said she "died on her own."