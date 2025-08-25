Next Article
Heavy rain in Mumbai, Delhi: Airlines issue travel advisory
Traveling through Mumbai or Delhi this Monday? Airlines are warning about flight delays thanks to nonstop rain.
Indigo says there are minor hold-ups in Mumbai and suggests checking their app or website for real-time updates.
They're also reminding everyone to leave early since traffic is likely to be a mess.
Here's what other airlines are saying
Indigo is telling Delhi flyers that road travel could be slow, so it's smart to double-check your flight status before leaving home.
SpiceJet has put out a similar heads-up for Mumbai travelers—keep an eye on their website for any last-minute changes.
Indigo says they're working closely with air traffic control to help passengers through the weather chaos.