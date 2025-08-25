Woman jumps from moving e-rickshaw to escape sexual assault
A 35-year-old woman from Delhi was badly hurt after she jumped out of a moving e-rickshaw in Meerut on Saturday night, trying to get away from an alleged sexual assault.
The incident happened near MIIT Engineering College on NH-58.
Police have arrested two men who were in the vehicle, and they're looking into possible attempted murder charges.
Driver still at large, investigation underway
The woman had gone to Meerut for a friend's birthday and was heading back to Delhi when things took a turn—she says the men in the rickshaw made inappropriate comments and threatened her, which led her to jump out in fear.
According to Senior police officer Vipin Tada, a primary investigation suggested there was an altercation between the woman and the driver over the fare.
The e-rickshaw driver is still missing, and police are working to track him down as they continue their investigation.