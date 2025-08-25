Woman jumps from moving e-rickshaw to escape sexual assault

Driver still at large, investigation underway

The woman had gone to Meerut for a friend's birthday and was heading back to Delhi when things took a turn—she says the men in the rickshaw made inappropriate comments and threatened her, which led her to jump out in fear.

According to Senior police officer Vipin Tada, a primary investigation suggested there was an altercation between the woman and the driver over the fare.

The e-rickshaw driver is still missing, and police are working to track him down as they continue their investigation.