Diamond rush returns to Andhra Pradesh after heavy rains
Heavy monsoon rains have kicked off a fresh diamond rush in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, with crowds heading to Kurnool and Anantapur districts.
Spots like Jonnagiri and Tuggali—famous for past discoveries—are buzzing again, as stories spread of diamonds selling for up to ₹2 crore.
Locals turning to public auctions, social media for better offers
While a few lucky finders have cashed in big, many villagers still face exploitation from syndicates offering low prices.
Now, locals are turning to public auctions and social media to get better offers for their stones.
This grassroots push is also fueling calls for government action to protect people from unfair deals.
For many families, searching for diamonds is a tradition
For many families here, searching for diamonds each monsoon is a tradition—and sometimes a lifeline.
It's tough work but brings hope and community spirit, showing how deeply this hunt is woven into local culture.