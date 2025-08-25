'Unfortunate': 18 retired judges on Shah's remarks against ex-Justice

What did Shah say about Reddy

Back in 2011, the Supreme Court declared the Salwa Judum militia—used to fight Maoists—illegal and ordered tribal youths acting as Special Police Officers to be disarmed.

At a recent event, Shah claimed Justice Reddy, now an Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate, was backing Naxalism with that ruling.

Reddy responded by clarifying that the verdict was not his alone, but that of the Supreme Court.