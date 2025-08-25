'Unfortunate': 18 retired judges on Shah's remarks against ex-Justice
Eighteen retired judges have called Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks against ex-Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy "unfortunate," warning that such statements from top politicians threaten judicial independence.
The controversy centers on Shah accusing Reddy of supporting Maoism through a 2011 Supreme Court judgment.
What did Shah say about Reddy
Back in 2011, the Supreme Court declared the Salwa Judum militia—used to fight Maoists—illegal and ordered tribal youths acting as Special Police Officers to be disarmed.
At a recent event, Shah claimed Justice Reddy, now an Opposition Vice-Presidential candidate, was backing Naxalism with that ruling.
Reddy responded by clarifying that the verdict was not his alone, but that of the Supreme Court.
Retired judges' statement
The retired judges—including seven former Supreme Court justices—said election campaigns should avoid personal attacks and "name-calling."
They're urging everyone to keep debates civil and show respect for both the judiciary and the Vice-President's office.