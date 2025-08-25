Pune couple dies days apart after liver transplant
A Pune couple, Bapu and Kamini Komkar, both passed away days apart after a liver transplant at Sahyadri Hospital this August.
Bapu received part of his wife's liver on August 15 but died two days later from heart complications.
Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment.
Their family has accused the hospital of medical negligence.
Health department investigating, hospital asked to submit records
The Maharashtra health department is investigating and has asked Sahyadri Hospital to submit all treatment records and video recordings by 10am on Monday.
Officials will check if the hospital followed proper transplant protocols, including licensing and donor-recipient checks.
The hospital says they followed all standard procedures and called the case high-risk, while also expressing condolences to the family and promising full cooperation with the inquiry.