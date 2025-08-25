Onam 2025: Dates, significance, and traditional festivities

What to expect during the festival?

The festival opens with the colorful Athachamayam procession in Kochi.

Each day, people add to the Pookalam—an intricate floral carpet—symbolizing growth, prosperity, and the anticipation of the king's visit.

There are lively boat races, traditional games, and folk dances led by women.

On Thiruvonam day, everyone dresses up in new clothes (Onakkodi) and shares a massive feast called Onasadya.

Elephants join the parades too, making this one of India's most vibrant festivals.