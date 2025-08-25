Himachal Pradesh: Schools, colleges shut amid heavy rainfall India Aug 25, 2025

Himachal Pradesh is dealing with intense rainfall this week, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in several districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, and Solan.

The downpour has also caused 484 road closures—including some national highways—making travel tough.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert for more heavy rain in parts of the state until August 30.