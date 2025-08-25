Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: Schools, colleges shut amid heavy rainfall
Himachal Pradesh is dealing with intense rainfall this week, leading to the closure of schools and colleges in several districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, and Solan.
The downpour has also caused 484 road closures—including some national highways—making travel tough.
Authorities have issued a yellow alert for more heavy rain in parts of the state until August 30.
155 dead, over ₹2,300 crore losses since June
Since June 20, rain-related incidents have claimed 155 lives and left 37 people missing across Himachal.
Flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides have hit hard, with nearly a thousand power transformers and dozens of water supply schemes affected.
The state's losses are estimated at ₹2,348 crore so far.
