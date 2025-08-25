Greater Noida woman killed over Instagram reels, says family
Nikki, 26, was allegedly killed by her husband Vipin Bhati in Greater Noida on Thursday night.
The attack reportedly started after arguments over her posting Instagram reels and running a beauty parlor—something her in-laws strongly opposed.
Nikki's family says she faced years of dowry harassment since marrying Vipin in 2016.
Both sisters were pressured for over ₹36 lakh in dowry
Videos have surfaced showing Vipin assaulting Nikki before the murder, with their son present.
Despite giving expensive gifts as dowry—including a Scorpio and motorcycle—Nikki's family says demands kept coming.
Her sister Kanchan, who witnessed the assault and is married into the same family, confirmed both sisters were pressured for over ₹36 lakh in dowry.
After Nikki's death, police arrested Vipin (who was shot while trying to flee) and his mother; investigations continue.