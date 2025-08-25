Greater Noida woman killed over Instagram reels, says family

Both sisters were pressured for over ₹36 lakh in dowry

Videos have surfaced showing Vipin assaulting Nikki before the murder, with their son present.

Despite giving expensive gifts as dowry—including a Scorpio and motorcycle—Nikki's family says demands kept coming.

Her sister Kanchan, who witnessed the assault and is married into the same family, confirmed both sisters were pressured for over ₹36 lakh in dowry.

After Nikki's death, police arrested Vipin (who was shot while trying to flee) and his mother; investigations continue.