'Ministers can be removed for 30-day detention': Parliament's new bill
In August 2025, the government introduced the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill.
If passed, it would let Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and other ministers be removed from office if they're arrested and held for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.
The change would apply to both states and Union Territories like Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.
Current situation and potential concerns
Right now, ministers only lose their jobs after being convicted—not just detained.
This bill fills that gap but also gives a lot of power to the PM or CM to decide who stays or goes.
Some worry it could be misused in states run by opposition parties.
The bill is still under review and needs big support in Parliament before becoming law.