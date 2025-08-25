Next Article
Mumbai rain: Traffic snarls on Eastern Express Highway, Sion-Kurla
Mumbai woke up to moderate rain on Monday, which quickly led to waterlogged streets and heavy traffic in spots like Sion, Chembur, and Mulund.
The Eastern Express Highway was especially jammed with stranded vehicles, while major roads in Sion and Kurla were basically out of action.
Meanwhile, Borivali and Andheri saw only light showers and fewer issues.
Local trains running smoothly for now
Local trains on the Central Railway are still running smoothly for now, but commuters are being told to stay alert for possible delays if the rain keeps up.
Apps like m-Indicator or railway social media can help you track live updates.
If you're heading out, it might be smart to plan alternate routes or use the Metro to dodge the worst-hit areas.