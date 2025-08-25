NCW takes cognisance of Greater Noida woman dying in fire

Family claims woman was tortured for dowry

Bhati's family claims her in-laws demanded ₹35 lakh soon after her 2016 marriage and regularly abused her.

After protesting outside the local police station, her mother-in-law was arrested, while her husband Vipin—accused of setting her on fire—was apprehended separately after a police encounter.

Bhati's father is calling for justice, saying his daughter suffered years of torture over dowry demands.