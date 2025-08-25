NCW takes cognisance of Greater Noida woman dying in fire
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance after Nikki Bhati, a woman from Greater Noida, died from severe burn injuries in what her family says was a dowry-related murder.
The NCW has asked Uttar Pradesh police to file a detailed report within three days and wants quick arrests and full protection for Bhati's family and witnesses.
Family claims woman was tortured for dowry
Bhati's family claims her in-laws demanded ₹35 lakh soon after her 2016 marriage and regularly abused her.
After protesting outside the local police station, her mother-in-law was arrested, while her husband Vipin—accused of setting her on fire—was apprehended separately after a police encounter.
Bhati's father is calling for justice, saying his daughter suffered years of torture over dowry demands.