Woman dies after being set on fire over dowry
A 28-year-old woman from Noida, Nikki Bhati, died after her husband and mother-in-law allegedly set her on fire during a dispute over dowry.
Nikki's six-year-old son was present during the incident.
Her family says her in-laws had been demanding ₹36 lakh and that Nikki faced threats and harassment for not bringing more money.
Husband tried to flee, now in custody
Nikki's mother and sister are calling for the death penalty, saying she suffered years of torture.
After the incident at their Noida home, Nikki was rushed to hospital but didn't survive.
Her husband tried to flee but was caught by police; he's now in custody and receiving treatment for a leg injury.
The case has once again put a spotlight on dowry-related violence in India.