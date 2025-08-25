Army to raise 5 new Bhairav commando battalions soon
The Indian Army is gearing up to roll out five new Bhairav Commando battalions by the end of this month.
These elite units will be posted along the borders with Pakistan and China—three in the north, one in the northeast, and one on the western front.
It's all part of a broader push led by Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi to make frontline defenses stronger and more agile.
Each Bhairav battalion packs 250 specially trained soldiers focused on cross-border operations, freeing up Special Forces for top-priority missions.
The Army is also modernizing its artillery with Shaktibaan regiments (think unmanned batteries and drone tech) and forming new Rudra brigades that bring different military units under one command.
All these changes are aimed at boosting India's readiness as regional tensions keep rising.