Army to raise 5 new Bhairav commando battalions soon India Aug 25, 2025

The Indian Army is gearing up to roll out five new Bhairav Commando battalions by the end of this month.

These elite units will be posted along the borders with Pakistan and China—three in the north, one in the northeast, and one on the western front.

It's all part of a broader push led by Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi to make frontline defenses stronger and more agile.