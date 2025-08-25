Next Article
Are banks open today? Check timings, holiday list
Banks across India are open this Monday (August 25, 2025), except in Guwahati, Assam, where branches are closed for Tirubhav Tithi, marking Srimanta Sankardev's death anniversary—a local observance.
Upcoming bank holidays this month
Heads-up: On August 27, banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bangalore, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh for Ganesh Chaturthi.
On August 28, banks are closed in Odisha for Nuakhai and in Goa for the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Is digital banking available?
Absolutely! Digital banking isn't taking a break—you can transfer money or pay bills as usual.
Just remember: things like big cash deposits or certain paperwork still need an in-person visit when branches reopen.