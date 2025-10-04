Next Article
IMD predicts heavy rain in Chennai, several TN districts today
India
Heads up, Tamil Nadu! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says several districts—including Chennai—can expect heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on October 4.
Chennai might see a couple of moderate to intense downpours, with temperatures hovering between 24°C and 33°C.
Districts like Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Vellore, and more are also on the list for wet weather.
Plan ahead if you're heading out
This weather could mean waterlogging and travel delays, so it's smart to plan ahead if you're heading out.
It is advisable for everyone in affected areas to stay cautious and keep an eye on local updates.
Even yesterday saw scattered showers across the state with some places hitting nearly 40°C—so don't forget your umbrella or raincoat!