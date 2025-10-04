Next Article
Delhi-NCR sees light fog; daytime highs to touch 36degC
Delhi-NCR woke up to some light fog this Saturday (October 4, 2024), a gentle hint that winter is on the way.
But for now, it's still pretty warm—expect daytime highs between 34°C and 36°C and nights cooling down to around 24°C-26°C.
Friday saw a max of 33.5°C and a low of 23.7°C, according to the IMD.
Partly cloudy skies expected; yellow alert for rain on Sunday
The monsoon is slowly leaving, so you'll notice partly cloudy skies—classic early October vibes in Delhi.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms on Sunday evening (October 5, 2024), with gusty winds up to 50km/h possible.
A similar forecast is set for October 7 before things calm down by October 8.
So if you're heading out, maybe keep an umbrella handy!