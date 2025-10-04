Delhi-NCR sees light fog; daytime highs to touch 36degC India Oct 04, 2025

Delhi-NCR woke up to some light fog this Saturday (October 4, 2024), a gentle hint that winter is on the way.

But for now, it's still pretty warm—expect daytime highs between 34°C and 36°C and nights cooling down to around 24°C-26°C.

Friday saw a max of 33.5°C and a low of 23.7°C, according to the IMD.