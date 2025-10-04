IMD warns of rain, thundershowers in Karnataka today India Oct 04, 2025

Heads up, Karnataka! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain is on the way for many parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

Some areas might even see thundershowers and gusty winds, so residents are being asked to stay alert.

Farmers, especially, have been advised to take care of their crops in case heavier spells hit.