IMD warns of rain, thundershowers in Karnataka today
Heads up, Karnataka! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain is on the way for many parts of the state over the next 24 hours.
Some areas might even see thundershowers and gusty winds, so residents are being asked to stay alert.
Farmers, especially, have been advised to take care of their crops in case heavier spells hit.
What about Bengaluru?
Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada can expect scattered showers.
North Interior spots—think Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Belagavi—may get similar rainfall with winds up to 40km/h.
Light rain is also likely in Bagalkot, Dharwad, and Gadag.
South Interior Karnataka, including Shivamogga, Mysuru, and Kolar, is set to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds.
Bengaluru may see light rain.
So if you're heading out or making plans across Karnataka today, keep an umbrella handy!