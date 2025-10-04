IMD predicts heavy rain in Chennai today India Oct 04, 2025

Chennai is in for a rainy Saturday, with the IMD forecasting "one or two spells of moderate rainfall, which may be heavy at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning."

Blame it on the lingering southwest monsoon and some active weather over the Bay of Bengal.

Expect daytime temperatures around 31-32°C and nights to feel cooler at 23-24°C.