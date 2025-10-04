Next Article
IMD predicts heavy rain in Chennai today
Chennai is in for a rainy Saturday, with the IMD forecasting "one or two spells of moderate rainfall, which may be heavy at times, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning."
Blame it on the lingering southwest monsoon and some active weather over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect daytime temperatures around 31-32°C and nights to feel cooler at 23-24°C.
Northeast monsoon to start affecting weather from October 2
Weather will stay pretty unpredictable from October 2-8 as the northeast monsoon approaches—think cloudy skies, scattered showers, and temps hovering between 32-33°C during the day and 26-27°C at night.
IMD says to watch out for more rain or thunderstorms from October 3-6, with chances of thundershowers and gusty winds on October 7-8.
So, keep an umbrella handy and stay tuned for updates!