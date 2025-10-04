Next Article
Cyclone Shakti on its way to Maharashtra: What to expect
India
Heads up, Maharashtra—Cyclone Shakti is on its way and expected to impact both coastal and inland areas this weekend (October 4-5, 2025).
The state government has issued a warning and is urging everyone to stay safe and follow official advice.
Heavy rain, flash floods likely in low-lying areas
Expect squally winds up to 65km/h along the north coast from October 3-5, making sea travel risky—fisherfolk have been told to stay ashore.
Heavy rain is likely in East Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Konkan, with a real risk of flash floods in low-lying spots.
Local officials are reviewing evacuation plans, so keep an eye out for updates and take all safety measures seriously.