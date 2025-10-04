Cyclonic storm leaves parts of Andhra Pradesh flooded
A cyclonic storm that struck near Gopalpur on October 3, 2025, has left parts of northern Andhra Pradesh flooded.
Even though the storm weakened as it moved inland, it still brought heavy rains and strong winds, flooding low-lying areas and sadly causing four deaths—one from electrocution, two from a collapsed house, and one from being washed away in flash floods.
Rivers overflowed and several villages got cut off
Rivers overflowed and several villages got cut off as water levels rose quickly. Roads were blocked by fallen trees and power was knocked out in many places.
The state government put Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts on red alert, set up control rooms for emergencies, and promised compensation plus help to affected families and farmers.
Relief efforts are ongoing as risks from flooding continue.