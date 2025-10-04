Cyclonic storm leaves parts of Andhra Pradesh flooded

Rivers overflowed and several villages got cut off

as water levels rose quickly. Roads were blocked by fallen trees and power was knocked out in many places.

The state government put Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Vizianagaram districts on red alert, set up control rooms for emergencies, and promised compensation plus help to affected families and farmers.

Relief efforts are ongoing as risks from flooding continue.