Next Article
Delhi Police add fresh charges against godman Chaitanyananda
India
Delhi Police have added fresh charges against self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accusing him of threatening a witness to give false evidence.
This update follows serious allegations from 17 female students at a South Delhi institution, who allege he sexually harassed and intimidated them.
Chaitanyananda is currently in judicial custody for 14 days.
Chaitanyananda's legal team claims conspiracy against him
Chaitanyananda's legal team says he's the target of a conspiracy and has asked the court to review police documents, while also raising concerns about media leaks.
He was removed from his role as Chancellor of Sri Sharada Institute back in August over alleged fund mismanagement—months before these harassment claims surfaced.