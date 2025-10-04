Next Article
Noida: Family of 5 hospitalized after LPG cylinder explodes
India
A family of five—parents and their three sons—were hurt after an LPG cylinder exploded in their Noida Sector 82 flat on Friday evening.
The blast was triggered by a gas leak from an additional cylinder kept inside the house, but thankfully everyone survived.
Firefighters had tough time reaching flat
The explosion happened around 7:15pm and the family was first treated locally before being shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. They're now out of danger.
Firefighters had a tough time reaching the flat due to narrow lanes but managed to control the fire within an hour.
Officials believe a short circuit may have sparked the leaking gas.