Delhi's new liquor policy may bring prices closer to Gurgaon

Delhi is expected to introduce a new excise policy in late 2025 to bring premium liquor prices closer to those in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Right now, many head to these cities for better deals on big-name brands, leaving Delhi shops behind.

Fixed retail margins mean no real discounts Delhi's fixed retail margins—₹50 on Indian Made Foreign Liquor and ₹100 on foreign bottles—mean no real discounts for buyers.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon's variable pricing (thanks to high license fees) lets shops offer bigger discounts.

That's why a bottle like Black Label whiskey can be ₹1,000 cheaper just across the border.

Policy will let private shops sell premium brands again Since November 2021, only government-run liquor shops have operated in Delhi, making it tough to find premium brands locally.

The new policy plans to let all stores sell these brands again and will bring private outlets back alongside government ones.