Mumbai teen lies about rape to protect boyfriend
India
An 18-year-old girl in Mumbai admitted to making up a rape story to protect her boyfriend from being charged under the POCSO Act.
The truth came out after she gave birth at Cama and Albless Hospital on September 29, 2025, and staff notified police since she was a minor when the relationship began.
Boyfriend now facing charges
The girl first claimed two men attacked her during a trip to Matheran, but police found holes in her story after friends said she wasn't with them.
When questioned, she confessed she lied because she was scared for her boyfriend.
Now, he's facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act, and police are trying to trace him.