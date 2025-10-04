Woman killed by neighbor for complaining about his behavior

Monu is currently on the run

Shehnaz's husband, Mohammad Anwar, filed a complaint leading police to register a murder case under BNS section 103(1) (murder).

Monu is currently on the run, and police say they're working to find him soon.

According to the FIR, Monu had a pattern of drug use and abusive language—and had even threatened the family before.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities focus on bringing him in and moving forward with legal action.