Woman killed by neighbor for complaining about his behavior
India
In Ghaziabad's Loni area, 40-year-old Shehnaz Anwar was fatally stabbed by her neighbor Monu on Thursday, after she spoke up about his disruptive and drug-fueled behavior.
The attack happened near a grocery shop following an argument.
Shehnaz was rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi but sadly didn't survive.
Monu is currently on the run
Shehnaz's husband, Mohammad Anwar, filed a complaint leading police to register a murder case under BNS section 103(1) (murder).
Monu is currently on the run, and police say they're working to find him soon.
According to the FIR, Monu had a pattern of drug use and abusive language—and had even threatened the family before.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities focus on bringing him in and moving forward with legal action.