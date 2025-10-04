India denies Bangladesh's allegations of fueling Khagrachhari violence
India has firmly denied Bangladesh's claims that it fueled recent violence in Khagrachhari district.
The Indian government said these accusations are "baseless," and pointed out that Dhaka should focus on tackling local extremist groups instead.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh to look into unrest in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, rather than blaming others.
Tensions flared after reports of an eighth-grade indigenous girl being gang-raped, leading to deadly clashes between indigenous tribes and the settler Bengali community.
Police confirmed three deaths and several injuries, with property damage reported as well.
The unrest broke out during Durga Puja, and Bangladeshi officials suggested some groups were trying to stir up communal tensions.