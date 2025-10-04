Gurugram: 8-year-old girl abducted, raped by delivery boy

Accused sent to 3-day remand; forensic tests underway

The girl is receiving specialized care at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after initial treatment locally.

Police confirmed rape and assault, arrested the accused, and sent him to three-day remand for questioning.

Investigators are examining his phone for deleted data and will recreate the crime scene with his help.

Forensic tests are underway on clothing from both sides.

The victim is still in shock and unable to speak; she'll need at least 10 days of treatment, with medical and psychological support being provided to her family as well.