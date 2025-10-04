Gurugram: 8-year-old girl abducted, raped by delivery boy
An eight-year-old girl in Gurugram was allegedly abducted and raped on Wednesday by a 21-year-old delivery boy, who lured her while she was on her way to attend the 'kanjak' ritual.
She disappeared in the afternoon and was found nearly a day later, unconscious in a field about five to seven kilometers from home.
Her condition remains critical.
Accused sent to 3-day remand; forensic tests underway
The girl is receiving specialized care at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after initial treatment locally.
Police confirmed rape and assault, arrested the accused, and sent him to three-day remand for questioning.
Investigators are examining his phone for deleted data and will recreate the crime scene with his help.
Forensic tests are underway on clothing from both sides.
The victim is still in shock and unable to speak; she'll need at least 10 days of treatment, with medical and psychological support being provided to her family as well.