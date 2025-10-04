Next Article
Delhi: 14 injured after immersion truck overturns in Rohini
India
A tragic road accident in Delhi's Rohini on Friday afternoon left one person dead and 14 others hurt.
The truck, packed with around 40 people returning from a Durga idol immersion, flipped over near Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Sector 28.
The young man who lost his life has been identified as 20-year-old Anmol Kumar.
Driver was allegedly drunk
Police say the driver was allegedly drunk and lost control while taking a sharp turn. He was also injured and is now in the hospital.
Local residents responded quickly to help get everyone to BSA Hospital.
A case has been filed against the driver for rash and negligent driving causing injuries, and statements from those involved are being recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.