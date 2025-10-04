Mumbai: 6 women cooks die in Kandivali restaurant fire
A fire broke out at Shivani Catering Services in Kandivali East, Mumbai, on September 24, 2025, after a gas leak and an electric spark.
Seven workers—six women and one man—suffered severe burns; heartbreakingly, all six women died while the male cook remains hospitalized.
The victims included the owner and employees from nearby slums, leaving their families facing tough financial challenges.
Police action and investigation updates
Police have registered an FIR for death by negligence against the late owner Shivani Gandhi and shop owner Yogendra Mistry.
The kitchen had been rented just two weeks earlier but stored eight gas cylinders and lacked any fire safety equipment or a Fire NOC.
Authorities are still reviewing reports before taking further action.
The incident has highlighted the lack of safety measures in small businesses, as noted by investigators.