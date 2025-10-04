Cyclone Shakti intensifies in Arabian Sea; Maharashtra, Gujarat can expect rain India Oct 04, 2025

Cyclone Shakti, the first big storm of the season, has picked up strength in the Arabian Sea. According to the IMD, it could turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday.

While it's not expected to hit India's coast directly, rough seas are on the way—so fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, with rough conditions expected until October 5.