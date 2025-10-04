Next Article
Cyclone Shakti intensifies in Arabian Sea; Maharashtra, Gujarat can expect rain
Cyclone Shakti, the first big storm of the season, has picked up strength in the Arabian Sea. According to the IMD, it could turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday.
While it's not expected to hit India's coast directly, rough seas are on the way—so fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea, with rough conditions expected until October 5.
Shakti to weaken before reaching Gujarat
As of Friday, Shakti was about 270km southwest of Naliya and slowly moving northwest. The cyclone is expected to head toward the central Arabian Sea and weaken before reaching Gujarat. Still, Saurashtra and Kutch can expect some rain.
Meanwhile, a separate weather system over Odisha might bring showers to parts of Maharashtra around October 3-4.