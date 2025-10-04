If house registered in both names, both partners equal owners
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if a house or flat is registered in both spouses' names, both have equal rights—even if only one paid the EMIs.
The court said these properties are assumed to be bought with shared family money, so neither partner can claim full ownership just because they footed the bill.
This ruling clarifies and reinforces legal protection for wives in marital disputes.
Financial contribution doesn't decide ownership; joint registration does
If your name is on a property with your spouse, you both own it—regardless of who made the payments.
The court also clarified that jointly bought property isn't considered stridhan (a woman's exclusive asset under Hindu law) since it's not a personal gift but a shared investment.
Bottom line: financial contribution doesn't decide ownership; joint registration does.