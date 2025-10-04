If house registered in both names, both partners equal owners India Oct 04, 2025

The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if a house or flat is registered in both spouses' names, both have equal rights—even if only one paid the EMIs.

The court said these properties are assumed to be bought with shared family money, so neither partner can claim full ownership just because they footed the bill.

This ruling clarifies and reinforces legal protection for wives in marital disputes.